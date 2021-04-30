'We Will Do Whatever Is Best To End This COVID-19 Pandemic': White House On TRIPS Waiver

Ahead of a World Trade Organisation meeting in Geneva next week to discuss a waiver of certain provisions of the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) for COVID-19, the White House said that it will do whatever is best to end the pandemic. White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday said, "We are going to do what's in the best interest of ending the pandemic. We are already engaged in steps to increase vaccine production."

White House on IP rights on COVID vaccines

Karine Jean-Pierre said, "Moderna announced that it will not enforce its Covid-19-related patents against those making vaccines intended to combat the pandemic. We recently secured a new partnership between Sanofi and Moderna to manufacture 200 million doses."

While responding to a question, Jea-Pierre said that no option is off the table and the guiding principle of US President Joe Bide administration is getting safe vaccines fast. Not only this, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has held meetings with CEOs of several vaccine manufacturing companies, including Moderna and Pfizer, on the TRIPS waiver issue. A day earlier, senators Elizabeth Warren, Edward J Markey, Tammy Baldwin, Jeffrey A Merkley, and Christopher Murphy has also written a letter to major vaccine producers as well.

(Image: AP)