'We Will Not Hesitate...': Blinken's New Warning To Beijing Amid Worsening US-China Ties

On Tuesday, the United States issued a direct warning that it would take action against Chinese companies or individuals involved in an attempt to provide lethal assistance to Russia for its military operations in Ukraine. This highlights the increasing conflict between the two superpowers.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, provided the most detailed public statement on this matter to Beijing, emphasizing that supplying arms to Moscow's forces for its war in Ukraine would result in serious global consequences for China. “China can’t have it both ways when it comes to … the Russian aggression in Ukraine. It can’t be putting forward peace proposals on the one hand, while actually feeding the flames of the fire that Russia has started with the other hand,” Blinken said in Kazakhstan.

Over the past 10 days, US officials have been issuing warnings that they have intelligence suggesting China may be contemplating providing lethal aid to Russia. This has caused anger in Beijing and highlights the increasing frequency of crises in the already deteriorating diplomatic relations between the two countries, reported CNN.

Recent issues include a dispute over the origins of COVID-19 and a spy balloon controversy. On Monday, the White House directed federal agencies to remove TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, from federal devices within 30 days. Additionally, a new House select committee is set to hold its first hearing on the rapidly expanding rivalry between the US and China later on Tuesday.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, made his most direct statement yet regarding how the US would react if China provided Russia with lethal aid. Blinken mentioned that Chinese companies could face penalties that might result in Beijing suffering economic consequences.

“We did very clearly warn China about the implications and consequences of going through with providing such support,” referring to his own meeting with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Munich this month and President Joe Biden’s talks with President Xi Jinping in Indonesia in November 2022 at the G20 Bali Summit.

“We will not hesitate, for example, to target Chinese companies or individuals that violate our sanctions, or otherwise engaged in supporting the Russian war effort,” he said. Recent clashes, as well as increasing tensions between US and Chinese military forces in Asia, and mounting confrontations over Taiwan, are highlighting a longstanding and previously hypothetical rivalry between the two superpowers that has now become a daily reality.

No more TikTok on Government devices within 30 days: White House

The White House is giving all federal agencies 30 days to wipe TikTok off all government devices, as the Chinese-owned social media app comes under increasing scrutiny in Washington over security concerns.

The Office of Management and Budget calls the guidance, issued Monday, a “critical step forward in addressing the risks presented by the app to sensitive government data.” Some agencies, including the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security and State, already have restrictions in place; the guidance calls on the rest of the federal government to follow suit within 30 days.

The White House already does not allow TikTok on its devices.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has invested heavily in defending our nation’s digital infrastructure and curbing foreign adversaries’ access to Americans’ data,” said Chris DeRusha, the federal chief information security officer. “This guidance is part of the Administration’s ongoing commitment to securing our digital infrastructure and protecting the American people’s security and privacy.”

(with AP inputs)