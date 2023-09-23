‘Weak In The Knees,’ Nikki Haley Takes Jab At Ex-boss Trump’s Stance On Ukraine War

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations and the GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley lambasted former US President Donald Trump stating that he is “weak in the knees” in regards to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Haley started taking jabs against her former boss at a campaign event in New Hampshire. In her provocative address, Haley insisted that Trump was “the right president at the right time,” however that time has changed. While Haley lauded his time in the office, she insisted that the twice-impeached former US President has been “thin-skinned” on several issues.

"He was thin-skinned and easily distracted. He didn’t do anything on fiscal policy and really spent a lot of money, and we are all paying the price for it. He did a better job than Biden on the border. He used to be good on foreign policy and now he has started to walk it back and get weak in the knees when it comes to Ukraine,” Haley told the gathering at the Portsmouth Rotary Club Meeting, Fox News reported. However, she praised Trump’s time at the Oval Office insisting that the former US President focused on boosting America’s image in the international arena. "He broke things that needed to be broken. He listened and brought in a group of people who felt unheard. He was strong on foreign policy and getting America respected in the world,” she added.

‘I don’t think he is the right one to go forward’: Haley

During an interview after the Campaign event, the former Governor of South Carolina reiterated her stance and emphasised that her former boss is not the right presidential candidate to go forward with. She again noted that Trump’s stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is “extremely weak”. “I agree with a lot of his policies, but I don’t think he is the right president to go forward. He was strong when it came to foreign policy, but we’ve seen him get weak on Ukraine,” Haley told Fox News. Ever since the commencement of the war in February 2022, the former US ambassador to the UN has been a strong vocal supporter of providing Ukraine with military aid to counter the Russian forces. Recalling her time as the ambassador, Haley noted that she and Trump disagreed on several issues. "He appreciated that I was not a ‘yes man,’" she quipped.