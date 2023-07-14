Weed House? US Secret Service Reveals It Found Marijuana At White House, TWICE

The White House is known for being a sprawling property with lush green gardens that is home to the President of the United States. What it isn't known for is a different type of grass, until now. On Thursday, a spokesperson for the US Secret Service confirmed that the federal agency landed upon small traces of marijuana on the premises of the executive mansion last year, not once but twice.

“As per the Secret Service Uniformed Division, small amounts of marijuana were found on two occasions in 2022 (June and September), at a check point,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

"No one was arrested in these incidents because the weight of the marijuana confiscated did not meet the legal threshold for federal charges or DC misdemeanor criminal charges as the District of Columbia had decriminalized possession. The marijuana was collected by officers and destroyed," they added.

How many times have drugs been found on the property?

This brings the total number of times that drugs have been found at the White House since Biden's presidency to three, keeping the recent scandalous discovery of cocaine in mind. The figure has landed the Biden administration in the soup and has left Republicans infuriated. “In 2022, twice while going through screening, people were caught with marijuana in their possession," Rep. Lauren Boebert told reporters after an underwhelming meeting with the Secret Service on Thursday.

"So for this being the third time that drugs were found on the White House property during the Biden administration certainly poses a question: What kind of people are we allowing to go onto that premise? And what is their actual purpose there?” Boebert added.

In March of 2021, five staffers of the Biden administration were sacked over marijuana use. One of them told the Daily Beast the White House’s policy on the use of the drug was “exclusively targeting younger staff and staff who came from states where it was legal.”

While the Secret Service did deduce that marijuana was found on the property twice, it failed to identify the culprit who left behind cocaine in the White House's West Wing last month. The agency concluded the probe into the discovery just 11 days after it happened, a move that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy deemed as a sign that "there is no equal justice".