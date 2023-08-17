Weekly COVID-19 Hospitalisations In US Increase To 14.3%, People Asked Not To Panic

COVID-19 hospitalisations in the United States are continuing to spike as a whopping 14.3 per cent people were under medical care in the week that ended August 5, according to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The update from the federal health agency shows that hospitalisation linked to the novel coronavirus' new omicron subvariant EG.5 soared from 9,026 to 10,320, weekly.

The overall percentage of the hospital admissions last week jumped to double digits but health experts in the United States have urged the Americans not to panic. Weekly hospitalisations during the deadly omicron wave peaked at 150,674, as per the CDC data from January 2022. In the first week of August, the cases that needed hospital intervention from EG.5 topped 10,000. This is the highest it has been since the spring and the harsh winters when COVID-19 in the US drove a small wave. CDC no longer tracks COVID-19 infections but this week it said that the rise in the cases is significant, including hospitalisations.

COVID-19 deaths have also significantly risen in US

CDC data showed that COVID-19 deaths have also significantly risen in the month of July, spiking to 473 in the week of July 15, as per the latest data available. "We have to remember that we're still dealing with numbers that are far less than what we've seen for the pandemic," Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children's Hospital was quoted as saying. "We have to zoom out to look at our experience for the entire pandemic, to understand that what we're dealing with now is far from any crisis that we've experienced with previous waves."

In the United States, COVID-19 hospitalizations have been on the rise over the past several weeks. It increased from 12.5% last week and 12% the week before to 14.3%. The rate of increase week-over-week, however, is not all that steep. One of the reasons for the increased hospitalisations as per the experts is the waning immunity from the vaccinations. As the transmission increases, there will be proportionately some increase in hospitalizations and in deaths since a large number of people aren't boosted. the significant spoke comes as EG.5, which has unofficially been nicknamed “eris,” was deemed as the “variant of interest” last week by the World Health Organization (WHO).