US President Joe Biden confirmed on Friday that he would make the official announcement on his 2024 re-election bid relatively soon as he has already made a decision on it, reported The Hill. The US President shared with the reporters that he has already made up his mind regarding his presidential run for 2024 and that he would announce it "pretty shortly." Biden made the statement about his willingness to run for the US 2024 Presidential elections when he was on his four-day visit to Ireland. "I've already made that calculus. We'll announce it relatively soon. But the trip here just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done," said Biden before departing Ireland for the United States. Earlier, Biden shared that he has "plans to run for a second term in office. “I plan on running,” said Biden while giving an interview on NBC News at the White House. Notably, if he wins re-election, he would be 86 years old at the end of his second term. However, the current US president has shown his intention to be the Democratic candidate in 2024. However, Biden has not yet announced his presidency formally. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris said they would run together, reported NBC News.

Biden to announce his plans for US 2024 Presidential run

Before coming to the United States, the US President said, "I told you my plan is to run again." According to The Hill, even though Biden has hinted about a second-term bid for some months, no formal announcement has yet been made. Further, it has been assumed that when the president didn't make an announcement around the State of the Union address in February, advisors believed that Biden would do so in the spring. But so far, there has been no formal announcement from Biden. The party's 2024 convention would be conducted in Chicago, he and the DNC announced earlier this week.