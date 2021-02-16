'We'll Break The Goal': Biden On Target Of 100 Million COVID Vaccinations In 100 Days

As US President Joe Biden inches closer to completing a month in office, his goal of administering 100 million shots of the Coronavirus vaccine in 100 days also moves closer to completion. On Monday, President Biden shared that with the progress that they were making, the US would soon reach the goal of administering 100 million shots in the first 100 days that he had set before assuming office. Moreover, according to the US President, the goal might not only be achieved but also be broken before the target date.

Before I took office, I set a big goal of administering 100 million shots in the first 100 days. With the progress we’re making I believe we’ll not only reach that, we’ll break it. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 16, 2021

US administers 52 million doses

Vaccination has been the number one priority of the Biden administration. Since the vaccine distribution began in the US on December 14, more than 52 million doses have been administered, according to federal data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As per the data, the vaccine has reached 11.5% of the total US population. Given the statistics, the US is currently administering close to 1.6 million shots a day, as opposed to the 1 million jabs a day mark that it needs to follow to reach its goal in 100 days.

Moreover, Biden has announced that the US has secured an additional 200 million doses of Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and has signed the "final contracts" with both the companies for 100 million doses of each COVID-19 vaccine candidate. What US President termed as "further good news" is that both companies have agreed and now are "contractually obligated" to expedite the delivery of jabs by the end of May and not in June.

Meanwhile, in a relatively good piece of news, average daily new Coronavirus cases in the United States dipped below 100,000 in recent days for the first time since November 4. So far, the US has recorded more than 27.5 million virus cases and more than 484,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins data.

