'Well Done Officer!': Cop Pushes A Burning Car Away From Restaurant, Averts Major Mishap

In an extraordinary act of courage, a quick-thinking cop pushed away a burning vehicle at a restaurant in New Jersey, US. According to reports, an SUV, which was parked in the drive-through of a Taco Bell outlet burst into flames. However, soon after, Keith Oler, Police officer from Stafford Township arrived at the spot and pushed the burning car away, preventing a major mishappening.

'Great Job!'

According to reports, after the fire began to spread from the car to the lower portion of the restaurant, Oler used his own police car to push the car to the open parking lot. The fire was then doused by the Stafford Fire department. Later, The Stafford Police Department took to Twitter to share the clip of the entire incident lauding the officer.

Officer Oler arrived just in time to assist with a vehicle fire at the Taco Bell drive through today. Great job Officer Oler!! pic.twitter.com/r1EaWnhmos — Stafford Police NJ (@StaffordPolice) April 26, 2020

The heroic act did not go unnoticed by netizens who showered plaudits on the brave officer. However, there were others who dished out funny comments joking that it was because of the spicy sauces of Taco Bell that the vehicle had caught fire.

Car-ba-que — Tripp Rogers (@tripprogers) April 27, 2020

Cop is a beast. That is a clutch move; moving a car like that from the storefront bursting in flames, to avoid further damage. Also... Now I want tacos. pic.twitter.com/7NJ6M1eVHM — B Carns (@Bcarns7832) April 27, 2020

Good work by the pd... hope everyone is safe... always thought Taco Bell should be a warning on their fire sauce... it is delicious though — K-9 (@Barkie97) April 26, 2020

yes very brave to move it to the side a little and wait for the actually brave first responders — tyler (@dxsein) April 27, 2020

Great job Officer !!! Thanks for keeping us all safe, god bless you and the entire Police Dept. — J.Julian (@jjuliankooy) April 27, 2020

When they said flaming hot, they meant it. — Matt Veeneechei (@Slaiest) April 27, 2020

