'Well Done Officer!': Cop Pushes A Burning Car Away From Restaurant, Averts Major Mishap

In an extraordinary act of courage, a quick-thinking cop pushed away a burning car to an open parking lot at a restaurant in New Jersey, US.

'Well done officer! ': Cop pushes the burning car away from restaurant in New Jersey

In an extraordinary act of courage, a quick-thinking cop pushed away a burning vehicle at a restaurant in New Jersey, US. According to reports, an SUV, which was parked in the drive-through of a Taco Bell outlet burst into flames. However, soon after, Keith Oler, Police officer from Stafford Township arrived at the spot and pushed the burning car away, preventing a major mishappening.

'Great Job!'

According to reports, after the fire began to spread from the car to the lower portion of the restaurant, Oler used his own police car to push the car to the open parking lot. The fire was then doused by the Stafford Fire department. Later, The Stafford Police Department took to Twitter to share the clip of the entire incident lauding the officer. 

The heroic act did not go unnoticed by netizens who showered plaudits on the brave officer. However, there were others who dished out funny comments joking that it was because of the spicy sauces of Taco Bell that the vehicle had caught fire. 

