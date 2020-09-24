Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf Apologises For 'insensitive' Remark On Diverse Talent

US bank Wells Fargo chief has apologised for his remarks on diverse talent in which he had attributed the shortage of minority candidates for lack of diversity. In June 2020, Charles Scharf had reportedly told his employees that the bank was facing difficulties in achieving diversity goals because of “very limited pool” of Black talent, calling it an “unfortunate reality”. Scharf’s comments drew widespread criticism which forced the bank chief to issue an apology.

“I apologize for making an insensitive comment reflecting my own unconscious bias,” said Wells Fargo head told his employees in a message published by the bank.

Scharf said that there are many talented diverse individuals working at Wells Fargo and throughout the financial services industry and he never meant to imply otherwise. He acknowledged that the financial services industry has not done enough to improve diversity, “especially at senior leadership levels.”

“And there is no question Wells Fargo has to make meaningful progress to increase diverse representation. As I said in June, I have committed that this time must be different,” he added.

Pledges to bring meaningful change

The bank chief said that he has “greatly enjoyed and benefited” from many conversations with the Black/African American Connection, adding that he is committed to continuing to listen and learn in driving meaningful change at the company. This comes months after CrossFit founder Greg Glassman stepped down as chief executive over his controversial remarks on Geroge Floyd, the Black person who died in police custody triggering Black Lives Matters protest across the United States.

Before stepping down, Glassman released a statement via CrossFit official Twitter account apologising for the “mistake” and said that he, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism. Glassman said that he made a mistake in choosing the words and that his heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused.

