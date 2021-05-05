'We're Working On It': Joe Biden Says 'hope And Expectation' To Meet Vladimir Putin

US President Joe Biden on May 4 said that it is his "hope and expectation" to hold a summit with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the Europe trip scheduled in June. In April, Biden had offered Putin a meeting in a third nation in order to discuss the escalating tensions between both US and Russia over Moscow’s developments regarding Ukraine, treatment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and other breaking points. Even though the summit has not yet been confirmed, Putin advisor Yury Ushakov has said that the planning is ongoing.

While replying to a question by the reporter about his meeting with the Russian President, Joe Biden said, “That is my hope and expectation. We’re working on it.”

The US President has a packed schedule ahead of him starting with the Group of Seven nations (G7) summit in Britain in mid-June followed by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and European Union (EU) summits in Brussels. As per reports, this would further open the door to the logistics of a separate meeting with Vladimir Putin. Austria and Finland have expressed their willingness in hosting the summit.

The talks about the US-Russia summit came as Washington, just last month, expelled 10 Russian diplomats over Moscow’s ‘large-scale cyberattack’ on America’s computer systems and interference in the 2020 presidential election. This was followed by Russia’s tit-for-tat expulsions.

Biden spoke with Putin

Following the announcement of sanctions against Russia as the US ramps up its response to US Election 2020 interference and massive cyberattack, Biden said that the US and Russia are discussing the possibility of a meeting to address the issues between both countries. President Biden proposed that the two leaders meet during the summer in Europe. Reportedly officials from both countries are discussing the potential summit. President Biden described the phone call conversation as "candid and respectful".

"Earlier this week I spoke with President Putin of Russia about the nature of our relationship between our two countries. The conversation was candid and respectful," added President Biden last month.

Joe Biden continued his speech by mentioning that he strongly urged President Putin to forgo taking any military action against Ukraine. He made sure to inform him that US stands in full support of Ukraine. President Biden had earlier had called up President Putin for his concerns over sudden military deployment in occupied Crimea of Ukraine.

The Biden administration on April 15 imposed a raft of new sanctions against Russia over alleged election interference and cyberattacks. According to a press release, the US Department of the Treasury announced action against 16 entities and 16 individuals who attempted to influence the 2020 US Presidential election at the direction of Russia’s government leader.

IMAGE: AP