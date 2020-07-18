White House Moves George W. Bush & Bill Clinton's Portraits To Rarely Used Room: Report

In a recent move inside the US President Donald Trump's White House, portraits of his predecessors George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have been removed from the entrance hall to a less used room, which was used to store tablecloths and furniture. According to a report published on the CNN, the portraits of the two former presidents have been replaced with pictures of William McKinley and Theodore Roosevelt, both served as the head of the country in the early 20th century.

According to reports, the portraits of recent presidents usually hand in the entrance hall, Grand Foyer, but they have now been moved to the White House's Old Family Dining Room, which is not seen by most visitors. Media reports suggest that the latest move to remove the two portraits came because of Trump's disliking of Bush senior and Hillary Clinton, both of whom are related to the presidents, whose pictures have been replaced recently. As per CNN, Trump's former National Security Advisor, John Bolton, who has been in news recently because of his controversial book from his time at the White House, in his memoir said that the president 'despised' both Bush and his father.

Relations with Hillary

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton fought for the presidential seat against Donald Trump in 2016 and his not so good relations with her is well known to everyone. This could have been one of the reasons behind the removal of the two portraits, suggested CNN. Trump's immediate predecessor Barack Obama's portrait has not been unveiled yet and it is said that it will be done after the current president's term ends in November this year.

