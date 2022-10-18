White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has refused to speak further on US President Joe Biden's statement on Pakistan being "one of the most dangerous nations." Speaking at a press briefing on October 17, Jean-Pierre said that she "does not have much to add" as she spoke about the statement when they were headed for Portland. Karine Jean-Pierre made the statement as she was asked about the White House's response as Pakistan summoned the US ambassador after Biden labelled Pakistan as the "most dangerous" in the world and received the F-16 package at the same time.

"I already spoke to this just the other day. I don’t have much to add. I spoke to this on Friday while we were headed to Portland," Karine Jean-Pierre said. "This is something the President has said before, and I just am not going to add more to what I just laid out just a couple of days ago," she added.

Earlier on 14 October, Karine Jean-Pierre said that US President Joe Biden considers Pakistan as "secure and prosperous." Speaking at a press gaggle while heading to Portland, Jean Pierre said, "The President views a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests. So that is something that his view has been on Pakistan. She further added, "he made those comments before, so that is nothing new, that what you heard from him last night. But, you know, again, he believes in a secure and prosperous Pakistan, and so he believes that’s important to our own interests here in the US." White House Press Secretary made the statement after Biden described Pakistan as as "one of the "most dangerous countries" in the world, noting the nation has "nuclear weapons without any cohesion."

Pakistan summons US Ambassador over Biden's remarks

Biden made the remarks at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception in Los Angeles. Biden in his remarks said, "This is a guy who understands what he wants but has an enormous, enormous array of problems. How do we handle that? How do we handle that relative to what’s going on in Russia? And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion." After Biden's statement, Pakistan summoned the US Ambassador Donald Blome to deliver a "demarche" over Biden's remarks regarding Pakistan. In the statement, the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "Pakistan’s disappointment and concern was conveyed to the US envoy on the unwarranted remarks, which were not based on ground reality or facts." The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Pakistan is a "responsible nuclear state" and follows global standards and international practices.

