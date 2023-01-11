WH Says 'no Evidence Of Cyber Attack' In FAA System Outage As Biden Orders Investigation

While the White House initially said that there is no evidence of a cyberattack, President Joe Biden told reporters “we don’t know” and said that he had directed the Department of Transportation to investigate the cause of the disruption. President Joe Biden addressed the FAA issue on Wednesday before leaving the White House to accompany his wife to a medical procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside of Washington. He said he had just been briefed by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who told him they still had not identified what went wrong.

Soon after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) brought flights to a standstill across the US early Wednesday, with thousands of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted that the President had been briefed. "There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point", said Jean-Pierre.

Departure delayed until 9am ET

The FAA ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until at least 9 a.m. Eastern. Due to heavy congestion, the FAA cleared flights to depart at Newark Liberty and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson airports and departures were expected to resume at other airports soon.

There were more than 3,700 flights delayed by 8:30 a.m. Eastern, more than all the delayed flights for the entirety of the previous day, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. More than 640 have been cancelled. That number is expected to grow, reported AP.

Those numbers are likely to grow, and the groundings impact almost all aircraft, including shipping and passenger flights.

More than 21,000 flights were scheduled to take off in the U.S. today, mostly domestic trips, and about 1,840 international flights expected to fly to the U.S., according to aviation data firm Cirium.

