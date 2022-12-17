What Are NFT Trading Cards That Donald Trump Has Sold Out As 'Christmas Gift'?

Former US President Donald Trump rolled out a bunch of "limited edition cards" on Thursday, promoting them as the ideal “Christmas gift.” The NFT trading cards displayed Trump dressed in multiple avatars, such as an astronaut, a Nascar driver, and a superhero.

According to BBC, the digital items have already been sold out in a matter of hours. There were 45,000 cards available for $99 each, as per OpenSea. The launch of the NFT trading cards comes after the erstwhile president fuelled speculations of a big release after stating earlier this week that he is set to make a "major announcement.”

Initially, many speculated that Trump would announce something that has to do with his 2024 presidential bid. Instead, he shared a promotional clip for the NFT cards on Truth Social, his social networking platform. The video displayed a cartoony version of Trump standing in a superhero costume with New York’s Trump Tower behind him.

Taking to his platform, Trump said that the non-fungible tokens were "very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting.” The tokens, which can be bought and sold as virtual assets, solely exist in the digital space, and do not hold power in a tangible form.

Know about NFTs

NFT stands for non-fungible tokens, with “non-fungible” meaning that they cannot be replaced with something else, unlike the cryptocurrency bitcoin, which can be traded for another bitcoin that has the same value. According to The Verge, an NFT is a unique trading card. While an individual may trade it for another card, they will get something entirely different in exchange for the token they sold.

NFTs work through blockchains. Most of the non-fungible tokens are part of the Ethereum blockchain, even though some other blockchains have constructed their own NFT versions. Ethereum is a form of cryptocurrency, similar to bitcoin or dogecoin, however, it possesses the ability to track who is selling or holding NFTs.

Why did Trump launch NFTs, and was the move well received by the GOP?

Some have said that Trump venturing into the world of NFTs comes with an ulterior motive, potentially to use the funds towards the court battles that he is involved in. As per the website for the NFTs, the money drawn from the tokens will not go towards his presidential campaign.

"These Digital Trading Cards are not political and have nothing to do with any political campaign," the website read. "NFT INT LLC is not owned, managed or controlled by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization, CIC Digital LLC or any of their respective principals or affiliates," it added.

Critics have said that while NFTs might be the ideal digital form of collectibles, they come with multiple risks. Furthermore, this year has observed a steep drop in cryptocurrency activities, with the US Congress stating that sales of NFTs have been used to obtain credit card data for scams. Trump's big announcement has also garnered lukewarm responses from Republicans, with his former chief strategist Steve Bannon stating on his podcast "I can't do this anymore," adding that those who are a part of the project "ought to be fired today.”