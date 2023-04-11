What Are Velella Velella? Jellyfish-like Creatures Grace Shores Of South California: WATCH

As summer is right around the corner in California, the beaches of the southern parts of the US state are getting a friendly visit from bluish jellyfish-like creatures. On April 5, the Point Reyes National Seashore authorities shared an image of the fascinating sea creature and gave more details about what it is. The National Seashore authorities asserted that the blue jelly-fish like creatures are called Velella Velella. The peculiar creature is also known as “By-the-Wind Sailors". According to the seashore authorities, the name was given due to their unique method of transportation.

“Velella velella are flat, oval-shaped hydroid polyps (cousins of the jellyfish) that live in the open ocean but are often seen washed up on beaches in Point Reyes National Seashore, in the spring and early summer months when strong winds push them ashore,” the authorities stated in a Facebook post. “They have a firm and upright triangular sail attached to their body which causes them to be caught up by the wind and blown across the surface of the water, giving them their name “By-the-Wind Sailors.” Don't worry about those little blue tentacles that hang from their body! These tentacles don't sting humans but will gather up plenty of zooplankton or fish eggs for them to eat,” the authorities added.

Harmless and interesting to look at

The Point Reyes National Seashore authorities asserted that these creatures have blue tentacles. However, these tentacles don’t sting humans, despite the creature being harmless, marine biologists usually suggest maintaining a distance from the creature. The tentacles in question are actually used to gather up plenty of zooplankton or fish eggs on which they eventually survive. According to AmericanDiversity.org, the blue jellyfish-like creature lives in warm and temperate waters in all the world’s oceans. The creature has a bipartite life cycle with a form of alternation of generations. The beachgoers witness it during the polyp phase of the lifecycle. “You may come across a fresh wash-up of Velella, tinging the stretch of shoreline blue, but if they've been there a while, they will look like crinkly and dry ovals of cellophane. So, if you happen to be out for a stroll and encounter these brilliant blue creatures, promise that you’ll jump up and down repeatedly shouting “Velella velella!”,” the seashore authorities concluded in the Facebook post.