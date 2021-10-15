What Happened To Bill Clinton? Former USA President Admitted To Hospital With Sepsis

Former US President Bill Clinton was admitted to a California hospital this week due to sepsis -- potentially a life-threatening condition, informed two people familiar with the matter to The Hill. Previously, Clinton’s spokesperson, Angel Ureña, stated that the former President was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center due to a non-coronavirus-related infection. Clinton was admitted on Tuesday evening and is currently in the ICU for privacy reasons.

“He (Clinton) is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care,” Ureña said in a Twitter statement.



What happened to Bill Clinton?

Ureña also said that former US Secretary of State and his wife, Hillary Clinton, is in California. In a separate tweet, he shared a joint statement from Clinton’s physicians, Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack, and informed that the former President has been “administered IV antibiotics and fluids”. “After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well,” the doctors said.

Statement from President Clinton’s physicians pic.twitter.com/kQ4GDOxBcU — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 15, 2021

Clinton remains at the hospital for “continuous monitoring,” the doctors informed. Separately, CNN reported that the 75-year-old was in the ICU, but was not on a breathing machine. His condition is not related to his previous heart problems, the media outlet informed, adding that the California-based medical team, however, has been in constant communication with Clinton’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist.

“We hope to have him (Clinton) go home soon,” the doctors said.

Clinton had served as the US President from January 1993 to January 2001. He has had a number of health issues over the past two decades, mostly related to heart issues. According to AP, in 2004, the former US President underwent quadruple bypass surgery after experiencing prolonged chest pains and shortness of breath. He then returned to the hospital for surgery due to partially collapsed lung in 2005. In 2010, he even had a pair of stents implanted in a coronary artery.

What is sepsis? Who is at risk?

Meanwhile, it is to mention that according to the US CDC, sepsis is an extreme response to an infection and is a life-threatening medical emergency. Around 1.7 million adults in the United States develop sepsis every year and nearly 270,000 people reportedly die due to the condition. Sepsis infection usually starts in the lungs, urinary tract, skin or gastrointestinal tract.

If left untreated, sepsis can swiftly lead to organ failure and death. People above the age of 65, those with weakened immune systems and with chronic medical conditions, are at a higher risk of developing the infection. Sepsis can also have devastating consequences for children too. According to the CDC's official website, each year, approximately 75,000 children develop sepsis in the United States alone, which is more than 200 children per day.

Separately, according to the WHO, "The global burden of sepsis is difficult to ascertain, although a recent scientific publication estimated that in 2017 there were 48.9 million cases and 11 million sepsis-related deaths worldwide, which accounted for almost 20% of all global deaths."

(Image: AP)