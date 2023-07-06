What Holds A Titan Submersible Together? Peanut Butter-like Glue, Apparently

OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, who died aboard the doomed Titan submersible last month, once revealed what went behind in holding the vessel together. Not much apparently, according to a 2018 clip that was uploaded to the company's channel that has recently resurfaced after the Titan imploded on its way to the Titanic's wreckage site in the North Atlantic.

He called the glue that affixed components of the craft similar to "peanut butter", a bizarre description for an adhesive that is meant to hold the sub together amid immense pressure in the depths of the ocean. Rush said that the glue used in the vessel was "pretty simple" and thicker than Elmer's glue, which is often used for school crafts and projects.

In the video, the CEO also admitted that "if we mess it up, there's not a lot of room for recovery," a morbid statement that appeared to have come true last month when the Titan suffered an implosion and killed all five passengers onboard, including Rush.

Titan implosion raises big concerns

The clip emerges at a time when OceanGate faces a storm of backlash over the lack of safety protocols it took in the ill-fated underwater voyage. From being operated with a video game controller to being constructed with poor materials, the company has experienced intense scrutiny.

Former employees have raised concerns over the years, some of whom have been dismissed from their job as a result. David Lochridge, the firm's erstwhile director of marine operations, was fired after he raised questions about how safe is the Titan. "I don't want to be seen as a Tattle tale but I'm so worried he kills himself and others in the quest to boost his ego," he said in an email his associate, according to The New Yorker. He further said that the expedition is an "accident waiting to happen" and he could never be persuaded to "dive the thing."