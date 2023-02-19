What Is Acanthamoeba Keratitis? Rare & Deadly eye Infection That Cost 21-yr-old His Vision

Twenty-one-year old Mike Krumholz from the United States’ Florida lost vision in one eye due to a rare flesh-eating parasite that developed after he slept with his contact lenses on.

Having worn contact lenses for seven years, Krumholz was accustomed to suffering eye infections or "pink eye" if he neglected timely removal. However, this time, things took a serious turn, and he was diagnosed with acanthamoeba keratitis in his right eye.

In order to raise awareness among other contact lens wearers and to raise money and support himself as he battles the parasite, he initiated a GoFundMe website.

Out of his $10,000 goal, Krumholz has raised just under $1,000.

Krumholz wrote about his actual experiences in the month of January on the page he made a few weeks ago.

"I woke up and it felt like bad allergies or maybe even pink eyes. I was misdiagnosed with HSV1 in my eye but after five different ophthalmologists and 2 cornea specialists visits, I was diagnosed with a very rare parasite in my eye called acanthamoeba keratitis," Krumholz said.

"I have had one surgery so far called PDT relocation of conjunctival flap," Krumholz said, adding that it is extremely painful and he has "absolutely no vision" in one eye.

"Not only can I not work, I cannot go outside, I'm just trying to get through this difficult time," the GoFundMe page quoted Krumholz as saying.

Finally, he urged fellow contact lens wearers to refrain from taking showers or naps with their lenses on.

What is Acanthamoeba keratitis?

Acanthamoeba keratitis is a rare but deadly eye infection that can cause blindness or permanent vision loss. The microscopic, free-living ameba (single-celled living creature) is the culprit behind this infection.

Acanthamoeba causes Acanthamoeba keratitis when it infects the transparent outer covering of the eye called the cornea. Acanthamoeba amebas are very common in nature and can be found in bodies of water (for example, lakes and oceans), soil, and air.

People at risk of the deadly eye infection

People who wear contact lenses are at risk for the infection and certain practices, listed below, can increase the risk of getting Acanthamoeba keratitis