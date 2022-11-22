What Is Black Friday? Memes Flood Twitter As American Retailers Offer Big Discounts

Black Friday sale is one of the biggest shopping seasons in the US as people get attractive discounts at stores all over America during this time. The sale comes after Thanksgiving, traditionally marking the start of the Christmas shopping season in the US. The Black Friday sale has now become a tradition in the US and is now being adopted by many retailers all over the world, including India. As the world rejoices for Black Friday deals, Twitter was flooded with memes on Black Friday sales. While some Twitter users shared they don't have money, few showed excitement on the social media platform.

Take a look at the memes

More Black Friday memes pic.twitter.com/2B8eaKuM8c — The Hijabi Gamer - Corpus Marketing Director (@GamerHijabi) November 14, 2022

Significance of US Black Friday sale

US Black Friday sale is associated with thanksgiving since the 20th century. It is believed to be symbolised by the US gold market crash of 1869, the day when gold prices crashed the market that affected the US economy for years. According to Oxford University Press, celebrating Black Friday as the beginning of the Christmas shopping season started in 1961. Even though bargainers look forward to the Black Friday sale to begin their festive shopping but the day is criticized for promoting overconsumption.