What Is Moore's Law, The Legacy That Intel Co-founder Gordon Moore Left Behind

Gordon Moore, the legendary co-founder of tech giant Intel who passed away on Saturday, brought Moore's Law into existence in 1965, when the integrated circuit was merely six years old. At that point, the world was oblivious to how the principle would go on to influence the microchip development trajectory in the years to come.

Moore's "Law", a word that the trailblazer himself refrained from using, refers to the observation that the number of transistors that a microchip can possess will continue to double approximately every year. The publication of the law in 1965 made Moore shoot to fame as one of the most influential visionaries in the technology sector. Moore's Law is not a force of nature, but rather a principle and a commitment.

It forecasted that by the year 1975, a microchip would be able to hold within some 65,000 transistors. When a new series of memory chip was introduced that year, its transistor count was 65,536, a shockingly precise figure. And to this day, the law has proven to be accurate, with one history expert calling it "the metronome of modern life", according to Intel's website.

Intel's hunt for journal that documented Moore's Law

While the law was fundamental in the tech sector, its significance did not instantly become apparent when Moore published it in the trade journal 'Electronics' on April 19, 1965. For years, neither Moore nor his brainchild Intel got their hands on the original copy of the journal. In a quest to acquire one in mint condition, Intel declared in 2005 that it would grant $10,000 to the first person who brings them an original copy.

When a British pair were able to do it, a spokesperson for the company said: "We're delighted to at last have an original copy of the April 1965 edition of Electronics Magazine. Dr. Moore's article established a theory that has underpinned advancements in the semiconductor industry over the past 40 years and is the basis of our continued research and development at Intel."

Today, Moore's Law takes the form of Gordon Moore's long-lasting legacy that will continue to shine bright in the world of computers, even after the visionary's demise at the age of 94 on March 24. And like Intel said in his obituary, the world also looks up and says: "Gordon Moore, thank you for everything."