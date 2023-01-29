What Is Scorpion? The Disbanded Police Unit Involved In Fatal Beating Of Tyre Nichols

The US is once again witnessing widespread outrage after the death of Tyre Nichols, an African-American man. Nichols reportedly died as a result of assault by policemen. Five former Memphis police officers have been charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols. He died on January 10, 2023, three days after five Memphis Police Department officers beat him during a traffic halt on January 7. The incident has sparked renewed scrutiny of the Memphis Police Department's specialised units, with the city's police chief ordering a review of all specialised units, including the Scorpion unit. The Scorpion unit, which stands for "Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods," was launched in October 2021 with a focus on high-impact crimes such as car thefts and gang-related offences. However, community activists have criticized the unit's focus on hot spots within the city, claiming that it contributes to officers' bias and brutality.

"They were in unmarked cars, why are they conducting traffic stops?" said Antonio Romanucci, a lawyer for the Nichols family. "This is a pretextual traffic stop, which, let's call it what it is, it's a racist traffic stop," claimed the lawyer, as per a report from BBC news. It remains unclear how many of the officers, who are all black, were part of the Memphis Police Department's Scorpion unit. However, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy confirmed that the unit was involved in the incident.

Scorpion Unit has been disbanded

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis, the first black woman to serve in that role for the city, had announced that the Scorpion unit, along with all specialised police units, would undergo a review. The Memphis Police Department has disbanded the Scorpion unit. From October 2021 until January 2022, the unit reportedly made 566 arrests and seized over $100,000 in cash, 270 vehicles, and 253 weapons. In the wake of Nichols' death, local man Cornell McKinney reported a tense encounter with the unit on January 3rd, just days before the incident involving Nichols.

Was this a racist incident?

McKinney claims that the officers threatened to "blow his head off," after pointing a weapon at his head. They also accused him of carrying drugs. It is worth flagging that an officer who was involved in the arrest of Nichols had been sued in the past by an individual who claimed the officer had assaulted him while he was in custody eight years prior. The lawsuit was ultimately dismissed in 2018 after the court determined that the person who filed the lawsuit had not fulfilled the required legal procedures. The charges against the five former officers come amid a national conversation in the US about police reform and racial injustice, although it isn't clear if this incident was racist because all the policemen involved in the case were African American and so was Nicholas.

The wider context

Police brutality in the United States has a long and complex history that can be traced back to the country's origins. An important work that provides a historical overview of police brutality is "Police Brutality in the United States: A Documentary History" edited by Christian Davenport and Christopher J. Sullivan. The use of force by law enforcement officials has been a contentious issue since the colonial era, when slave patrols were established to control enslaved individuals. These patrols, which were made up of white men, were given broad powers to capture and punish enslaved people who ran away or disobeyed their masters.

The origins of modern policing in the United States can be traced back to the early 19th century, when cities began to establish professional police forces. These early police forces were heavily influenced by the British model of policing, which emphasized maintaining order through strict enforcement of the law and the use of force when necessary. However, the American system of policing also reflected the country's racial and class divisions, as police officers were primarily white and working-class, while the populations they policed were primarily non-white and working-class.

Throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries, police officers were often involved in violent clashes with immigrant communities, labor unions, and political activists. Police brutality was particularly prevalent during the labor movement of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, as police officers were often used to break strikes and suppress workers' rights. In the 20th century, police brutality continued to be a major issue in the United States.

The civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s brought increased attention to the use of excessive force by law enforcement officials against African Americans. The use of dogs, fire hoses, and other violent tactics against peaceful civil rights protestors was heavily documented and brought international attention to the issue of police brutality. The issue of police brutality in the United States has been heavily studied by scholars and researchers, with a particular focus on the ways in which racial and class biases play a role in the use of excessive force. Some studies show that police officers are more likely to use force against people of color, particularly African Americans, and that excessive force is often used in low-income and minority communities.

However, critics of this view claim that the issue should not be racialised. They suggest that more African Americans end up in such situations because of broken families. The underlying claim is that in the absence of a tight knit family, individuals, especially men, veer towards criminality. They say that the fact that Asian Americans, on average, don't get entangled in these incidents, is proof that race isn't the determining variable here.