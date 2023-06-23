What PM Modi Said At The US Congress Back In 2016 | Key Takeaways

In a historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India is set to address the joint session of the United States Congress on June 22, marking his second appearance before the esteemed assembly. This privilege is a distinction shared by only a select few world leaders, including Winston Churchill. Ahead of his speech in the US Congress, here's revisiting his first speech before the US Congress in 2016.

Honoring Democracy and Sacrifice

During his address, PM Modi paid tribute to the courageous soldiers of the United States, mentioning his visit to Arlington National Cemetery, where fallen American soldiers rest. He acknowledged their sacrifices for the ideals of freedom and democracy, emphasising the strong bond that connects the soldiers of both nations. He remarked, "India applauds the great sacrifices of the men and women from the land of the free and the home of the brave in service of mankind."

"India knows what this means, because our soldiers have fallen in distant battlefields for the same ideals. That is why the threads of freedom and liberty form a strong bond between our two democracies. Mr Speaker, our nations may have been shaped by diverse histories, cultures and faiths, yet our belief in democracy for our nations and our liberty for our countrymen is common," the PM stated.

Overcoming Hesitations of History

PM Modi highlighted the deep-rooted ties between India and the United States, emphasising their shared ideals and common philosophy of freedom. He referred to the historic speech of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, delivered at the US Congress over a decade ago, urging both nations to move beyond the hesitations of the past. PM Modi underlined the remarkable progress made in the bilateral relationship, stating, "Today, our relationship has overcome the hesitations of history."

"Through the cycle of elections and transition of administrations, the intensity of engagements has only grown, and in this exciting journey the US Congress has acted as it compass. You have helped us turn barriers into bridges of partnership," the PM added.



"The constraints of the past are behind us and the foundations of the future are firmly in place. In the words of Walt Whitman, “The Orchestra have sufficiently tuned their instruments, the baton has given the signal.” And to that, if I might add, there is a new symphony in play," he said.

Embracing Partnership and Collaboration

The Indian Prime Minister acknowledged the pioneering role played by individuals like Norman Borlaug, whose efforts brought the Green Revolution and food security to India. He highlighted the extensive collaboration in science and technology, spanning education, public health, food, and agriculture. PM Modi emphasized the flourishing ties of commerce and investment between the two nations, stating, "We trade more with the US than with any other nation."

Addressing Global Challenges

PM Modi recognized the challenges of the 21st century, such as economic disparities, conflicts, and emerging threats in areas like cyber and outer space. He called for a collective response to combat terrorism, stating, "Terrorism remains the biggest threat," while emphasizing the need to hold accountable those who support and sponsor terrorism. The Prime Minister called for deeper security cooperation and stressed the importance of isolating those who harbor terrorists.

Deepening India-US Relations

In his address, PM Modi expressed the need to deepen security cooperation between India and the United States, rooted in a policy that rejects any distinction between "good" and "bad" terrorists. He underscored the importance of delinking religion from terrorism and working together to address this global menace.

"As we embark on a new journey and set new goals, let us focus not just on routine matters but also transform all areas. Ideas which can focus not just on creating waves but also creating values for our societies. Not just on immediate gains but also long term benefits," the PM said.

As we eagerly await PM Modi's second address to the US Congress, his powerful words from 2016 serve as a reminder of the shared values and aspirations that continue to shape the robust partnership between India and the United States. Today's address holds the promise of further strengthening the bond between the two democratic nations as they collaborate for a prosperous and secure future.