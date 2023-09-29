'What’s Funny About This Photo?': AOC Hits Out At Elon Musk Over US-Mexico Border Visit

In a renewed bout of online sparring, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) engaged in a heated exchange on social media. Musk's recent jab at AOC's intelligence set off a series of fiery responses. “What’s funny about this photo?” wrote AOC on X (formerly Twitter) retweeting a photo of Elon Musk in Texas at a town near the US-Mexico border.

“The House is holding important votes in DC tonight, people are scrambling to avoid a shutdown, but this Republican Congressman decided to skip town to joyride with a billionaire when his own party has just a single-digit margin and needs his vote,” added AOC.

The House is holding important votes in DC tonight, people are scrambling to avoid a shutdown, but this Republican Congressman decided to skip town to joyride with a billionaire when his own party has just a single-digit margin and needs his vote. https://t.co/A9f6OO4mWm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 29, 2023

Musk's unexpected Texas trip

Accompanied by Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales, Musk visited Eagle Pass, a city grappling with a state of emergency due to an influx of migrants. In a cowboy hat and sunglasses, the Tesla CEO recorded the chaotic scenes and voiced concerns about extreme individuals crossing the US-Mexico border. Referring to a man with face tattoos, Musk speculated on gang or cartel affiliations, a claim supported by Rep. Gonzales.

Went to the Eagle Pass border crossing to see what’s really going on pic.twitter.com/ADYY2XvAKT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2023

AOC criticised Musk for his Texas excursion while crucial votes were ongoing in the House. In response, Musk questioned her intelligence. The feud escalated as AOC defended her credentials, highlighting her journey from humble beginnings to becoming the youngest woman elected to Congress and her accomplishments in various fields.

"I wasn’t born rich and became the youngest woman in American history to be elected to Congress. Stay mad," AOC asserted.

This recent clash adds to Musk and AOC's history of online battles. Previous exchanges include AOC's pledge to trade her Tesla for a union-made electric vehicle, which Musk criticised. The duo has a track record of trading barbs, with AOC once referring to Musk as "some billionaire with an ego problem," leading to X owner's playful response.

The backdrop of the feud is the ongoing migrant crisis, with AOC downplaying the severity of the situation. Musk, in response, labeled AOC as "not that smart," reigniting their social media war. As the debate rages online, both personalities remain in the spotlight, with their words and actions under intense scrutiny.