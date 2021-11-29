What's ‘troublesome’ About Omicron Variant In Multiple Countries? Dr. Fauci Explains

The new highly mutated strain of the SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 named ‘Omicron’ by the WHO is “easily transmitted and might elude immunity protections gained by previous infections and even vaccinations,” US top infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Sunday, backing his claims on omicron’s constellation of mutations which he claimed ”strongly suggests” that.

“It's a strong indication and we really need to be prepared for that," Fauci said on "Meet the Press," adding that South Africa witnessed an exponential rise in the B.1.1.529 strain cases in a matter of just two weeks, even before the scientific community could detect it via genome sequencing.

Omicron 'exploded' in South Africa: Dr Fauci

“Omicron just kind of exploded in South Africa,” said Fauci, US President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, also appreciating the efforts of South African public health officials, and the scientific community’s ‘transparency'.

"It has a bunch of mutations," Fauci said about the Omicron, including "a disturbingly large number of mutations in the spike protein, which is the business end of the virus."

The White House chief medical adviser said that early signs "strongly suggest" that Omicron is more transmissible and might evade protections from monoclonal antibodies, and "even antibodies that are induced by the vaccine." Referencing the case explosion within two weeks in South Africa, Fauci stressed, "you have to presume that it has a good degree of transmissibility advantage."

When asked by ABC's Stephanopoulos if Omicron would cause a more severe COVID-19 disease, Fauci replied that currently, that remains a mystery.

US officials have been getting real-time information from South African scientists since last week, Fauci stated, and “we continue to receive updates". Director of the National Institute of Health (NIH) Francis Collins meanwhile told Fox News on Sunday that it is going to take at the minimum two or three weeks to tell whether antibodies from vaccines or previous infections will be somewhat effective, adding that the scientists believed that the boosters will give “that additional layer of protection.”

Both Fauci and Collins called the emergence of omicron “troublesome.”

“Whether or not we're headed into a bleak or bleaker winter is really going to depend upon what we do," Fauci warned the Americans.

Fauci also reiterated the urgency of getting vaccinated. "So this is a clarion call as far as I'm concerned of saying let's put aside all of these differences that we have and say, 'if you're not vaccinated, get vaccinated. If you're fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get the children vaccinated also.' We now have time’,” Fauci stressed categorically. It [Omicron] has found its way into a number of European countries in recent days, and will “inevitably” get to the United States, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said.

'Revv up' the preparation, Fauci recommends

According to Fauci, countries need to “revv up” the preparation that they have ongoing or what they had with the Delta variant. “It just needs to be revved up,” said Biden’s medical advisor, adding that a huge part of that preparation lies in the vaccination and booster efforts.

While last week Dr. Fauci recommended that it was “alright” for people to ditch the mask when indoor with those fully vaccinated, he now quickly took a U-turn as said in his televised address that both vaccines and mask will play a vital role in combat of this new variant spread. “If and when — and it is going to be when — it comes here, hopefully, we will be ready for it by enhancing our capabilities via the vaccine, masking, all the things that we do and should be doing,” Fauci said.

On the advice of Dr. Fauci, US President Joe Biden this morning announced travel bans to the US from South Africa and seven other countries, citing that the Omicron coronavirus variant has been classified as a “highly transmissible”.