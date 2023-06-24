What's Unique About PM Modi? US-India Strategic Partnership Chair Answers

John Chambers, chairman of the US-India Strategic Partnership, said what is unique about Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the ability to enshrine hope and make people believe that it is possible. “I am the Prime Minister’s biggest supporter and always have been. I have watched this man outline a strategy and make it happen. People often ask what was so unique about him. He has the ability to enshrine hope and make us believe in what is possible,” Chambers said. The chairman emeritus of Cisco system further said India will become the number one economy in the world.

Chambers lauded Prime Minister Modi’s efforts to build a solid relationship with leaders on both sides of the aisle. In the final leg of his historic State visit, Prime Minister Modi attended the event conducted by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum at the Kennedy Center.

Chambers then went on to highlight how far India has come in the last decade. “The country has moved from a very slow power where the government was very bureaucratic and very slow-moving, to the most innovative country in the world.”

Chambers highlighted how these changes reflect in the economy. “The country has moved from number 10 in the world to number five and as the Prime Minister said in the next couple of years to number three,” Chambers said during his introductory address. “India will become the number one economy in the world and it would do so under the plans and programmes Prime Minister is putting in place,” he added.

Chambers lauds PM Modi’s track record

Chambers went on to highlight certain qualities of a good leader. He pointed out how it is important for a leader to have a good track record and the ability to build relationships with other leaders. “When you look really leadership, leadership is made up of three component parts in my opinion, its first about your track record and the track record of the Prime Minister of India over the last decade is phenomenal,” he said. The Cisco chairman then went on to point out how Prime Minister Modi has managed to build solid relationship with leadership from both Democrats and Republicans. “He instil trust, and I will trust this leader with my life, he is very humble and a very kind person,” Chambers concluded.