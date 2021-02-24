When Barack Obama 'broke Schoolmate's Nose' For Using A Racial Slur

Former US President Barack Obama on Tuesday recalled 'breaking a schoolmate's nose' after he used a racial slur against him during a locker room fight.

The 44th US President shared the experience in an episode of his Spotify podcast with American rockstar Bruce Springsteen, "Renegades," that was released on Monday.

"Listen, when I was in school, I had a friend. We played basketball together. And one time we got into a fight and he called me a c---. Now, first of all, ain't no c---s in Hawaii, right?"

The country's first Black President added with a laugh, "And I remember I popped him in the face and broke his nose. And we were in the locker room. I explained to him, 'Don't you ever call me something like that,'" Obama recalled.

It is said to be the first time Obama has discussed the incident publicly. He said, hurling racial slurs comes down to "an assertion of status over the other."

"I may be poor. I may be ignorant. I may be mean. I may be ugly. I may not like myself. I may be unhappy. But you know what I'm not? 'I'm not you," Obama said to Springsteen "That basic psychology that then gets institutionalised, is used to justify dehumanizing somebody, taking advantage of 'them cheating, killing, stealing or raping'' The Hill quoted Obama as saying.

"Whatever it is, at the end of the day it really comes down to that. And in some cases it's as simple as, you know, 'I'm scared I'm insignificant and not important. And this thing is the thing that's going to give me some importance,'" said Obama.

Obama on racism

Obama has repeatedly addressed the issue of racism and its impact on American society, both in-office and since leaving it. Evoked a racial slur in a 2015 interview, he warned that America is not "cured" of racism.

A day after the deadly shooting at a historically black church in South Carolina, Obama had said, "It's not just a matter of it not being polite to say [the N-word] in public, The Hill reported.

"That's not the measure of whether racism still exists or not. It's not just a matter of overt discrimination. Societies don't, overnight, completely erase everything that happened 200 to 300 years prior," he added.

Spotify podcast titled 'Renegades: Born in the USA' has eight-episode that features the dynamic duo, who have been friends for over a decade.

(Image source: Spotify via AP)