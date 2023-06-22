When I Visited US As Common Citizen: PM Modi Rewinds In Speech At White House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22, Day 2 of his historic maiden State visit to the US. Speaking at a joint press conference with United States President Joe Biden, PM Modi expressed gratitude for the warm reception and extended his greetings to the Indian-American community. He acknowledged President Biden's hospitality and highlighted the significance of the respect and honour bestowed upon the 4 million Indian Americans and the 1.4 billion Indians.

Reflecting on the evolving world order in the post-COVID era, PM Modi emphasised on the importance of the India-US friendship in promoting global peace, stability, and prosperity. He underscored the shared values of both nations, including diversity, democratic principles, and the pursuit of the common welfare.

When I visited US as a common citizen

PM Modi also reflected on the time when he visited the US as a common citizen. "Three decades ago, as a common citizen, when I had come to the US, I saw the White House from outside," he said. "I have visited the White House many times after becoming the PM. This is the first time the gates of the White House have been opened for the Indian-American community in such large numbers," he added.

PM Modi stressed upon the power of strategic partnership between India and the United States, which, he said, served as a testament to the strength of democracy. He expressed eagerness for positive and productive discussions on India-US relations and global issues during his visit. Additionally, PM Modi conveyed his gratitude at having the opportunity to address the US Congress for the second time, highlighting the significance of the occasion.

Tricolour and Stars and Stripes keep flying high

Concluding his speech, PM Modi extended heartfelt thanks to President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, on behalf of 140 crore Indians for the warm invitation and reception. "I, along with the 1.4 billion people of India, wish that India's Tricolour and America's Stars and Stripes keep flying higher and higher," he said.