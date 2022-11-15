When Is US Presidential Election 2024 Elections Scheduled For? Here's The Date

The United States Presidential election 2024 will be the 60th Presidential election, which is set to be held on November 5, 2024. In January 2022, incumbent President Joe Biden asserted his intent to run for a second term, with Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate, however, Biden has still not given a final confirmation on this.

Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump stated in March 2022 that he is willing to run for President for a second non-consecutive term. However, Trump is going to make an official announcement on whether he will contest the presidential race or not on Wednesday at 7:30 am (IST). Just like the previous elections, the winner of the 2024 Presidential election is set to be inaugurated on January 20, 2025.

Trump's early entry into the race could be speculated as designed in part to escape possible criminal charges over taking top secret documents from the White House, his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the attack on the US Capitol by his supporters on January 6 last year. It may also be intended to undercut his chief potential rival for the Republican presidential nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who emerged as one of the biggest winners from midterms.

What do the exit polls say?

Meanwhile, the US midterms have made the gates open for both GOP and Democrats to form a majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate. However, the Democrats have a bigger challenge on their hands, due to US President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings. On November 9, CNN reported that more than two-thirds of voters for house candidates do not want President Biden to run for re-election in 2024. On the other hand, his predecessor, former US President Donald Trump has worse figures. According to CNN, only about 37% of voters in this year’s midterms expressed a favourable view of Trump.