When Will Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' Be Launched For Android Users? Know All Details

Nearly a year after the former US President Donald Trump was banned from all major social media platforms, he has launched his own platform called- "Truth Social" on Monday morning. The social media application is now available for Apple users. With the launch, Trump has now his presence on the social media platform after a year of missing from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Notably, he was banned from all major social media platforms following the January 6 US Capitol attack incident. The social media giants alleged Trump's posts further incited violence.

Subsequently, in October last year, the former US President had announced he was establishing a social media platform, called Truth Social. Slamming the San Francisco based microblogging site, Trump had said his social media platform will provide an alternative to the users-- probably pointing fingers on Twitter, Facebook and video streaming application, YouTube. Ironically, at that time, Trump had said the application will be free from political interference, but the app is owned by the Trump Media & Technology Group.

Truth social is now launched for iPhone users

On February 21, Monday, the application has finally launched on the Apple App store for the United States users in the morning. However, the users reported glitches and several technical issues while downloading the application or at the time of signing off. Though today's launch was the beta version-- means it is made available for testing, typically by a limited number of users outside the company that is developing it, before its general release. According to multiple media reports, it would be launched fully i.e commercial release will be rolled out by the next month.

When will Truth Social be available on Android

According to a report by The Sun, the application has launched today for Apple users but there is no update on when the application will be available for Android users. "There is no hard date reported from Trump's team or from the Android store," The Sun quoted a tech expert as saying. When several users took to Twitter to get the answer, there were no replies from any reputable sources. According to the information revealed by the app's developers, the platform will follow a "Big Tech" approach. The posts shared by users will be known as "truths" and will be exactly the same as tweets. Every post will also have an option to reply, share, and like right below it. The application will also allow users to follow trending topics. Currently, the app is not available in the App Store in India, and it is unclear whether the application will be available to foreign users.

Image: AP