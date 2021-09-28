When Will Joe Biden Call Pakistan PM Imran Khan? The White House Answers

In a development overseas, a senior White House official has said that they cannot 'predict' when President Joe Biden would make a contact to or call Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. This comes to the fore despite a couple of high-level engagements between both nations. During a recent interview with an American media house, the Pakistan PM had complained of a 'busy' President Biden. He went ahead to say that the US President has not bothered to speak to him despite Washington seeking Pakistan's support in stabilising and reaching out to the war-ravaged state of Afghanistan.

While Imran Khan has occasionally expressed his desire to work with the US administration under the Biden regime to deepen bilateral dealings, he has also claimed that the US sees Pakistan as 'useful' only for clearing the 'mess' it has left behind in Afghanistan and 'prefers' India when it comes to strategic ties.

When will Joe Biden call Imran Khan?

While replying to a question on whether Biden could make a call to Khan in the near future, during a daily briefing on September 27, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki commented, "I do not have anything to predict at this point in time. If they do a call, we will of course read it out to all of you."

Media persons highlighted that as President Biden has shown intentions on a couple of occasions to meet with PM Modi, Khan had taken to the stage at the United Nations and delivered some 'scathing criticism of the US actions in Afghanistan' and even lamented a lack of direct engagement between the US Head of State and himself. To this, Psaki said that the US has maintained contact at levels of senior leaders in Pakistan and the State Department, the Department of Defence, and from other key components of the Biden administration.

"The President has not spoken with every foreign leader at this point in time, that is absolutely true. But he, of course, has a team and an expert team deployed to do exactly that," she had said during the briefing.

US and Pakistan are 'working together': White House

Further, Psaki said that the US and Pakistan have continued to 'work together and work on initiatives where we can make clear where we have a concern, but I would not overread into a leader-to-leader call in that particular regard'.

"We (US-Pakistan) have high-level engagement from the State Department, Defence Department, and others at this point," the White House spokesperson said.

US official set to visit Pakistan

On September 27, the US State Department had announced that Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R Sherman is set to visit Pakistan in October this year upon completion of her trip to India.

While addressing the United Nations General Assembly on September 24, PM Khan admitted that Pakistan has been frequently blamed for the turn of events in Afghanistan, by politicians in the US and other politicians of European nations too.

"I want them all to know, the country that suffered the most, apart from Afghanistan, was Pakistan, when we joined the US War on Terror after 9/11," the Pakistan PM said. "Unfortunately, in trying to force a military solution is where the US went wrong," he had added.

Imran Khan upset over Joe Biden's reluctance to call him

In the past, Khan has expressed his disappointment over Biden's reluctance to call or talk to him since he assumed office in January 2021. On September 15, Khan had curtly said about the President, "He is a busy man." While Khan has admitted that he had made no calls since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on August 15, upon being asked about the missing contact, PM Khan had even asked, "Why is he (Joe Biden) too busy to call?"

On the other hand, while speaking to foreign journalists in Pakistan, he had stated that he was not 'waiting' for a telephonic conversation from Biden.

"I keep hearing that President Biden has not called me. It is his business. It is not like I am waiting for any phone call," Khan said.

Image: AP