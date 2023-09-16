Where Is Melania? Trump Reveals He Likes To Keep Ex-US First Lady 'away' From Public Eye

Former US President Donald Trump is ensuring the "nasty" and "mean" reactions over his legal perils do not get to his wife Melania, who has managed to remain out of the spotlight this year while he carried on his 2024 presidential campaign and received back-to-back indictments.

Shedding light on when the former First Lady could return to the public eye, Trump told NBC News "Pretty soon." "Yes. Soon? Yeah, pretty soon. When it's appropriate, but pretty soon. She's a private person, a great person, a very confident person and she loves our country very much," he said.

“And honestly, I like to keep her away from it. It’s so nasty and so mean,” the 77-year-old added. According to the White House hopeful, Mrs. Trump is busy caring for their 17-year-old son Barron. "She loves that boy, " he continued. In recent months, questions about Melania's whereabouts have surfaced and her absence has been widely noticed.

While most GOP presidential candidates' spouses remain on the forefront of campaign trails, Melania has kept a low profile. She has neither shown up to any of Trump's fiery rallies nor made court appearances as her husband faced a string of criminal charges in various cases this year.

Trump sings praises of wife Melania

In a recent conversation with Megyn Kelly, Trump dispelled speculations surrounding his wife. He claimed that she simply "doesn't need to be out there" due to the immense "self-confidence" she already possesses. "She was a very popular first lady. I mean, I go out to rallies, and they have pictures of Melania [and say], 'We love our first lady.' So many posters were there in the audience... We had the biggest rallies we've ever had," Trump told Megyn on Thursday, Newsweek reported.

Melania's recent absence is unusual since she often accompanied Trump during his presidential campaign and subsequent presidency. But if Trump is to be believed, the former fashion model could make a comeback, posing next to the erstwhile president as he attempts to make a return to the White House in 2024.