Attack On US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Home Was 'intentional & Not Random', Say Police

The intruder who attacked the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer was searching for the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when he broke into their California residence, according to reports. Paul Pelosi was "attacked at home by an assailant who acted with force, and threatened his life while demanding to see the speaker," Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement. The 82-year-old has incurred a fracture to his skull. He is currently undergoing surgery and is recovering in the hospital.

Meanwhile, San Francisco Police said that the attack on Pelosi's home was not a random attack but 'intentional'. "The attack was intentional, and not random," said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott as per ABC News. He further denied to comment further on a possible motive for the assault.

Officers tackled suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody

San Francisco police told the local media reports that the officers found the assailant at the couple's home just before 2:30 am (0930 GMT). At the time, Paul Pelosi and the intruder were scuffling over a hammer. As the assault occurred, the assailant yelled, "Where is Nancy?" two sources familiar with the development told NBC news. San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott identified the perpetrator in a statement on Friday as a 42-year-old David DePape. He was taken into custody. Scott said that police arrived at the Pelosis' home just before 2:30 a.m. PT, around the time of the incident. "Mr. Pelosi and the suspect both holding a hammer. The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it," he said at a briefing.

"Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup, and rendered medical aid," Scott added. He further informed that a probe has been ordered to know “the motive for this attack."

