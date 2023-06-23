'Where The Mind Is Without Fear': Tagore's Words Resonate With Biden, A 100 Years Later

History was made on Thursday, June 23, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden shared the podium for a moving speech at the White House's extravagant State Dinner. As Biden took the mic to address some 400 guests, he turned back the clock to 1913, recalling the time when revered Indian poet and philosopher Rabindranath Tagore penned a piece of poetry that still resonates with the world, a hundred years later.

"Over a 100 years ago, Tagore sent his son to a college here in America. During his visit here, he travelled the country," Biden said. "In the bustle of all our work comes this cry, take me across and where the mind is without fear, where the mind is led forward into ever-widening thought and action, into that heaven of freedom," the US President said quoting Tagore, who, according to him, influenced great American thinkers through his literary work.

During the address, Biden highlighted how the ties between New Delhi and Washington have stood the test of time, and how they extensively contribute in ensuring a safe world. "20 years ago as a Senator, I said that if India and US come together the world will be safe," he said on Thursday.

Biden celebrates centuries-old ties between US and India

The warm bond dates back to America's earliest days, he said, referring to the year 1792, when first US President George Washington set up one of the first consulates in West Bengal's Calcutta (modern-day Kolkata). Biden, in his speech, hailed the region as a "hub of Congress and culture" and the "home to more Nobel laureates I might know more than any other Indian city."

Thursday's address kicked off the highly-anticipated State Dinner held at the White House's South Lawn to celebrate PM Modi's official visit to the United States. To give the Premier a grand welcome, the dinner consisted of musical performances and a menu featuring traditional Indian flavours.