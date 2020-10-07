White House Aide Stephen Miller Tests COVID Positive; Military Leader Quarantined

The number of White House staff infected with coronavirus continues to surge as senior adviser Stephen Miller, along with a top military official tested positive. On October 6, Miller, who has been self-isolating for the past five days, confirmed that he had contracted coronavirus. As Coast Guard official Admiral Charles Ray also tested positive, top US General Mark Milley, along with other military leaders, have also self-isolated out of an ‘abundance of caution’.

In a statement released by the White House, Miller said, “Over the last five days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for Covid-19 and am in quarantine”.

Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, who is a spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence, contracted the virus back in May but recovered. In July, Miller’s 97-year-old grandmother, Ruth Glosser, had also reportedly died due to complications with COVID-19. However, the White House denied that coronavirus had caused her death, saying that she ‘died peacefully in her sleep from old age’.

READ: Trump Campaign's Next Steps Unclear After White House Return

READ: White House Nixes Updated FDA Guidelines On Vaccine Approval

Trump could have ‘reversal’ of COVID-19

The new cases in White House come after US President Donald Trump returned home after a four-day stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment for COVID-19. Upon returning to the White House, a leading member of the US coronavirus task force, Dr Anthony Fauci, who was not involved in Donald Trump’s primary care, said that the US President can have a reversal in disease progression. In an interview with CNN, Fauci said that the issue with the disease in the preliminary stage is that, there is a possibility of a rebound after five-eight days.

Many medical professionals have time and again warned that COVID-19 patients feel like their health is bettering but then it can worsen. Fauci even said that the patient is “not out of it until” the individual has spent several days feeling well but noted Trump’s “good shape”. He said, “You're not out of it until you've gotten several days out and doing well, but he certainly does look very well.”

READ: White House Staff, Secret Service Eye Virus With Fear, Anger

READ: Trump Could Have 'reversal' Of COVID-19, Cautions Fauci On His Return To White House