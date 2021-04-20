US Announces Vaccines For All Above 16 Years Of Age Right After India's Liberalisation

The White House on Monday announced that the US has expanded the coronavirus vaccinations to all Americans aged16 years and older. As the announcement was made, many states including the Rhodes Islands started enrolling appointments for the 16 year olds on www.vaccinateri.org, with another 9,000 appointments to be made on Tuesday, much earlier than the deadline set by US President Joe Biden. “Residents will get a free ride to and from vaccination appointments through the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority,” Gov. Dan McKee said in a statement, adding that it was a “big day” for the state where 327,000 people were already fully vaccinated. US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also made the announcement about vaccine eligibility up from all adults to 16 years old.

Starting today, every American 16 and older is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine! Help spread the news — and encourage your family, friends, and neighbors to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/tJtFzyck4N — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 19, 2021

In a video clip posted on White House’s Facebook page, Biden asked people to go get the jab as he fast-tracked the goal of vaccinating the younger population. “Folks I have good news. Everybody is eligible as of today, to get the vaccine. We have enough of it, you need to be protected, and you need, in turn, to protect your neighbours and your family. So please, get the vaccine,” said Biden. With everybody, the US President implied all 16- and 17-year-olds as children under 16 were still not eligible to receive a jab under the guidelines from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). As of Sunday, the US vaccinated more than 50 percent of US adults who were administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of today, every American is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. For yourself, your neighbors, and your family — please, get your vaccine. pic.twitter.com/o75JYpGe6r — President Biden (@POTUS) April 19, 2021

Earlier deadline May 1

Biden had announced earlier that by April 19, at least 90 percent of the adults in the US would be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination and the final 10 percent no later than May 1.” I'm pleased to announce that at least 90 percent of all adults in this country will be eligible to be vaccinated by April the 19th, just three weeks from now because we have the vaccines," Biden told reporters at the White House. He added that 90 percent of Americans will be within five miles of a location where they can get a shot as of April the 19th, lauding the progress.

However, on Monday the US President said that his administration was able to carry out the robust vaccination drive making it possible for 16 years old to get the vaccine effective April 20. He had earlier warned people that despite vaccination ‘overdrive’, and inoculations in incredible progress, the US wasn’t “at the finish line” yet. “We’re still in a life-and-death race against this virus,” Biden stated while delivering remarks following his visit to a vaccination clinic at the Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria.