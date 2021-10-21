White House Announces COVID Vaccination Plan For Children Between 5 To 11

The White House has announced on Wednesday the detailed plans of authorisation of the COVID-19 vaccine roll out for the US children aged from 5 to 11, who will soon be receiving the Pfizer shots at pediatric clinics, local pharmacies, or maybe even in their school. Within the next two weeks, federal regulators will convene to examine the efficacy and safety of the low-dose COVID-19 vaccines which will be administered to the nearly 28 million youngsters in that age bracket.

A huge number of doses along with smaller syringes that will be required for injecting youngsters will be provided across the nation, after the formal approval of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s advisory panel will sign off during November 2 to 3.

Two doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered three weeks apart and a two-week waiting period before complete protection kicks in children, so the first kids getting the shot will be fully protected by Christmas. Quoting White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, AP reported, “We’re completing the operational planning to ensure vaccinations for kids ages 5 to 11 are available, easy and convenient. We’re going to be ready, pending the FDA and CDC decision.”

Furthermore, Dr Sterling Ransone of Deltaville, Virginia, said his clinic has already been receiving calls from parents seeking vaccination appointments for their children. In the case of children under the age of five, Pfizer and Moderna are testing their COVID-19 vaccines in infants as young as six months old, with findings anticipated later this year.

White House assured enough availability of vaccines for children aged between 5 and 11

The Biden administration has assured that the extension of vaccines to children under the age of 12 will not resemble the country's previous vaccination launch, which began 10 months ago with restricted doses and insufficient capacity. Officials claim that the government currently has enough stocks of the Pfizer vaccine to inoculate the young children who will eventually be qualified.

The White House has revealed that in the first week after approval, about 15 million doses will be distributed to clinics across the United States. White House also informed that over 25,000 doctors and primary care physicians have agreed to give the vaccination to elementary school students, in addition to the tens of thousands of pharmacies that are currently giving injections to people.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will also finance and assist hundreds of school and neighbourhood clinics to expedite the vaccination process. The White House is also planning a more vigorous campaign to educate parents and children about the vaccine's safety and accessibility.

Although children are less likely than adults to become critically ill from COVID-19 disease, the CDC reports that nearly 637 children aged 18 or under have died in the United States from the virus. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, six million children in the United States have been sick, with one million of them being affected since early September due to the emergence of the highly infectious delta strain.

Increasing the vaccine push, as per health experts, will not only lower the worrisome number of illnesses in youngsters but will also curb virus transmission. It may also assist in keeping schools open and get kids back on course academically, as well as aid the country's overall rehabilitation from the outbreak. Meanwhile, according to the latest numbers provided by the Worldometer, the total number of confirmed cases in the nation is 4,60,92,362 whereas the total number of fatalities is 751,811.

