White House Asks Companies To Act On Ransomware Attacks And Step Up Cybersecurity

In the wake of several high-profile cyberattacks, the White House on Friday asked the businesses in the United States to take "immediate steps" to increase their ransomware defenses. In a letter to the federal agencies and contractors, the White House urged that the threat of ransomware attacks and cybersecurity must be taken as a matter of urgency. A memo was dispatched on June 4 by the National Security Council's top cyber official, Anne Neuberger, who cautioned the corporates about the Russian hackers targeting the computers.

A government's former top cybersecurity official, Chris Krebs, meanwhile described the ransomware attacks as a "global pandemic", adding that the crime was highly disruptive in nature. Separately, a White House official told the US broadcasters that Neuberger's letter contained warnings about the very concerning shift from data theft to disrupting critical services. Then recent series of ransomware attacks on the US, Irish, German and other organizations around the world portrays a threat to the core business operations, not just data theft. Neuberger urged the corporations to conduct risk analysis and convene leadership teams to deter such cyberattacks.

Biden asks firms to 'harden' cyberinfrastructure

FBI Director Christopher Wray compared the ransomware threats as similar to security challenges posed by the largest crime scenes in FBI history, the 9/11 terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of 3,000 Americans and overseas nationals. FBI chief spoke in the context of the recent month’s cyberattack against JBS Foods USA on May 30, the world’s largest meat supplier, and a separate ransomware attack on the US largest refined fuel pipeline company ‘Colonial Pipeline’ on May 9. Following the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack, US President Joe Biden expressed shock as he said that the 5,500 miles long pipeline had never been fully shut down in its entire history, “and so — so fully.”

“Let me say that this event is providing an urgent reminder of why we need to harden our infrastructure and make it more resilient against all threats. They need greater private-sector investment in cybersecurity. And that’s why we launched a new public-private initiative in April focusing on strengthening cybersecurity,” the US President said.

At a White House address, Biden said criminals behind these attacks are from Russia and that the US was in direct communication with Moscow for decisive action against these ransomware networks. Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technologies, in the recent report wrote to Joe Biden that the Feds were working to disrupt and deter "attacks that deployed the ransomware, a form malware that encrypts data until the victim pays.” She demanded that the companies adopt many of the same defensive measures asked of federal agencies and the firm in business with the government.