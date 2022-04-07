White House Avers US Envoy To India 'incredibly Important' Diplomatic Position

The White House on Wednesday acknowledged that the US envoy to India is an "incredibly important" diplomatic position. The statement was made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki when she was asked about the impact of an empty US ambassador position to India on Washington's ability to pressure New Delhi to push back from working with Russia. Addressing the regular press briefing, Psaki said that the preference is always to have a confirmed envoy.

Noting the visit of US Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh to India, the White House spokesperson remarked that despite the lack of an envoy to India, the US has "a range of ways to communicate and engage through channels...to convey clearly what the consequences of violating sanctions would be and what the mechanisms are." However, she added, the US envoy to India is "an incredibly important diplomatic position."

Amb-designate Garcetti to India faces further delay in appointment

The comments come as the White House is looking to fill the ambassador position to India amid the growing uncertainty about the fate of US President Joe Biden's nominee Eric Garcetti. The appointment of the Los Angeles Mayor to become envoy to India has remained undetermined after Republican Senator Charles Grassley asked Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell to put the matter on hold over a pending sexual harassment probe against the ambassador-designate Garcetti's advisor Rick Jacobs. "The US owes it to the Republic of India to send them qualified ambassadors that will represent the values of the US," Grassley had said. Currently, Garcetti does not have enough votes to be confirmed for the position.

Garcetti's nomination was announced in January 2022 by the US President. However, the nomination needed to be confirmed by a majority of the Senate. Grassley informed that he had sent documents to McConnell which suggested that the investigation conducted on Jacobs was "incomplete at best." In addition, there also have been accusations of the designate lying to the US Congressional Committee over Jacobs alleged behaviour. Meanwhile, Axios has reported that Biden may replace Garcetti's nomination with another candidate.

US-India ties at critical juncture

Notably, the issue comes at a time when the US is trying to dissuade New Delhi against Russian imports, including oil and military equipment. On several occasions since India abstained from voting on the UNSC resolution deploring the Russian attack on Ukraine, the US has repeatedly expressed its displeasure over New Delhi's actions with Moscow. At the latest, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday advised India to "downscale" military dependence on Russia and suggested that the US is ready to provide the "range of capabilities" to India.

(Image: AP)