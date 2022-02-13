US President Joe Biden’s call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was “professional and substantive” but it failed to produce any “fundamental change” in the dynamic which has been unfolding in the Russia-Ukraine tensions. In a background press call by a senior White House official on Biden-Putin call also said that the talks between both the leaders lasted only a bit more than an hour and the US side had “put ideas on the table that would be in our and our allies’ interest to pursue”.

While the US has vowed to uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty and has even deployed troops in eastern Europe to back NATO forces, the senior administration official noted that it remains “unclear” if Russia is interested in pursuing its goals diplomatically or “through the use of force.” According to an official White House release, the US “remain committed to keeping the prospect of de-escalation through diplomacy alive. But we are also clear-eyed about the prospects of that, given the readily apparent steps Russia is taking on the ground in plain sight, right before our eyes.”

“The stakes of this are too high not to give Russia every chance to avoid an action that we believe would be catastrophic,” added the senior Biden administration’s official.

Stressing on diplomacy, the official also said, “Meanwhile, we are intensifying our efforts to deter Russia and to impose costs should it decide to go ahead with military action anyway” adding that “Our deliveries of security assistance to Ukraine have continued in recent days, and our discussions with the EU, UK, Canadian, and other partners and Allies to ensure that we are prepared to immediately impose severe financial sanctions and export controls are also reaching a culmination point.”

Biden was ‘very direct’ with Putin about Americans’ safety

After Biden on Thursday urged Americans in Ukraine to leave the nation immediately warning that “things could go crazy quickly” in the region, the US President also conveyed the concerns over Americans’ safety to Putin. The senior official also told the press, “We are continuing to reduce our diplomatic presence in Kyiv, as you’ve seen, and the President was very direct with President Putin about our concern for the safety and security of Americans still in Ukraine.”

“The two presidents agreed that our teams will stay engaged in the days ahead. Russia may decide to proceed with military action anyway. Indeed, that is a distinct possibility,” the official also said.

Image: AP