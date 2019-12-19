US: White House Calls Impeachment 'one Of The Most Shameful Political Episodes'

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday night impeached President Donald Trump on two counts - abuse of power and obstructing Congress. Soon after the counting got over, the White House posted a series of tweets to denounce the impeachment process.

White House heavily condemns the impeachment

The White House said, "Today marks the culmination in the House of one of the most shameful political episodes in the history of our Nation. Without a single Republican vote or any proof of wrongdoing, Democrats pushed illegitimate articles of impeachment through the House of Representatives. House Democrats blatantly ignored precedent, conducted the inquiry in secret, selectively leaked to media allies, and denied the President fundamental fairness and due process. Their articles lack any support in evidence and fail to describe any impeachable offense. Democrats have lost sight of what this country needs: a Congress that works for the people. Their boundless animus for President Trump fuels their desire to nullify the 2016 election results and improperly influence the 2020 election. The American people are not fooled by this disgraceful behaviour. They understand fairness, due process, and substantial, reliable evidence are required before any American should be charged with wrongdoing—and certainly before impeaching a duly elected President. The President is confident the Senate will restore regular order, fairness, and due process, and will continue to work tirelessly to address the needs and priorities of the American people, as he has since the day he took office."

The first article of impeachment, abuse of power, was on party lines with 230 to 197 votes. The second article of impeachment, obstruction to the Congress, was voted 229-198 votes.

President Trump was addressing a rally in Michigan when the voting took place and in his opening remarks, said, "It doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached." He went on to defend his leadership and the administration saying, "The country is doing better than ever before. We did nothing wrong. We did nothing wrong. And we have tremendous support in the Republican party, like we’ve never had before."

The process of impeachment is not over yet. The House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, has to form a team of impeachment managers to build a case against the President for a Senate trial.

