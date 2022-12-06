White House Calls 'Twitter Files' Release On Hunter Biden Tapes 'distraction & Unhealthy'

Elon Musk has made the Twitter files public and journalist Matt Taibbi was the first one to get access to those files. Matt Taibbi is a famous independent journalist who used to work for the Intercept. He covered the Soviet Union's collapse from inside Russia. He is being criticised by Democrat partisans for writing a story about the Twitter files. The White House, instead of addressing the evidence of collusion between the Democrat party and Twitter, has dismissed the story by gaslighting Elon Musk.

In a press conference on Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Twitter's decision to uphold transparency and showcase evidence of Democrats colluding with Twitter is "not healthy". She dismissed release of the "Twitter Files" as a "distraction" at a time when she asserts the platform is facing a surge in hate speech. The Twitter files reveal that Democrats used to send specific tweets to Twitter and then the micro-blogging platform would "handle" them, by deleting them from Twitter. Before the 2020 Presidential elections, when the news about Hunter Biden's laptop emerged, Twitter decided to censor it.

Hunter Biden laptop story

The Hunter Biden laptop story was broken by the New York Post but Twitter decided to take it down and even prohibited people from sharing it through their DMs, which is unprecedented. The rationale given was that why should the elections be determined by the Hunter Biden story. In other words, if the Hunter Biden story is made public, people will vote a certain way, therefore, to "protect" democracy, the information should be censored. Some people believe that Twitter took the decision because there was a non-zero chance that the story might have been Russian disinformation. Others disagree with this rationale and claim that people have their own mind and they can decide what is important and what is not on their own.

The importance of 1st Amendment

The First Amendment of the United States Constitution, which guarantees the rights to freedom of speech, religion, assembly, and the press, has its roots in the ideas and principles that were central to the American Revolution. The word press is important. An organisation like the New York Post has a right to cover the Hunter Biden story. People on social media have a right to say things that undermine Democrats in elections. A US political party colluding with a corporate entity to take down views which are critical of the political party is an important story. All of this information would not have been public if Elon Musk did not release the Twitter files.

During the Revolutionary War, the American colonists fought against British rule and for the right to self-governance and individual liberty. The Declaration of Independence, which was adopted in 1776, stated that all people have certain inalienable rights, including the rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. This concept of natural rights was central to the American Revolution and formed the basis for the development of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, which were adopted in 1787 and 1791, respectively.

The First Amendment was included in the Bill of Rights as a way to protect the fundamental rights of American citizens. The founders believed that these rights were essential for a free and democratic society and that they needed to be explicitly protected in the Constitution to prevent the government from infringing upon them. The First Amendment was inspired by the ideas and principles of the American Revolution, and it reflects the belief in the importance of individual liberty and the right to freedom of expression. The amendment was a response to the oppressive rule of the British government and the colonists' desire for self-governance and the protection of their fundamental rights.