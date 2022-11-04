White House Chief Of Staff Calls Biden's Democracy Speech 'one Final Warning' Before Polls

US President Joe Biden intended to "issue one final warning" with his speech on democracy just days before the midterm elections, his White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe." Klain was asked about the decision to have Biden make the speech just days before the midterm elections, and whether it was aimed at swaying the voters. "The president has been talking about the threat to our democracy since he launched his campaign way back in 2019 and again on January 6th and again in September in Philadelphia, at Independence Hall," White House Chief of Staff iterated.

Furthermore, he noted, "I think the president decided a few days ago that it was important to issue one final warning on this issue, to make very clear, to leave no doubt that we have people out there still peddling the big lie, people now raising the issue of election denial in this election, and of course, the horrible incident involving Speaker Pelosi and her family, you know, showing the rising threat of political violence."

Biden asks Americans to stand for democracy

Biden made an impassioned "democracy" speech referencing the recent home break-in at the California house of the US Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, the third-highest ranking official in America. The assailant, said Biden, carried in his backpack zip ties, duct tape, rope, and a hammer with which he injured Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi. "It’s hard to even say — after the assailant entered the home asking, “Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?” said Biden, adding that he was among some "MAGA mob" who stormed the United States Capitol on January 6 to disrupt his certification. Biden likened the attack on Paul Pelosi to Jan 6 riot when Republican supporters "broke windows, kicked in the doors, brutally attacked law enforcement, roamed the corridors hunting for officials, and erected gallows to hang the former Vice President, Mike Pence."

"It was an enraged mob that had been whipped up into a frenzy by a President repeating over and over again the Big Lie that the election of 2020 had been stolen," said Biden in his speech, condemning what he described "intimidation and violence against Democrats."

Biden asked Americans to "confront lies with the truth because the very future of our nation depends on it." He then noted that there is no place for voter intimidation or political violence in America. Biden acknowledged that while there is a lot at stake in these midterm elections, including economy, safety, personal freedoms, Social Security, and Medicare; "there is something else at stake: democracy itself."

When asked if Biden collaborated with Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., or House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in order to have a "united front" on democracy, to tackle the issues of political violence instead of using it for vote speech, Klain stated that 'he did not'.

"He [President Biden] hasn’t spoken to them recently. I think the president’s remarks last night, they were very strong, and bipartisan, made it clear that the majority of Republicans, like the overwhelming majority of Democrats, oppose political violence but targeting and talking about the MAGA Republican officials who are stirring this, the people who were out there, you know, repeating these QAnon violent memes and stuff like that. That’s what he was talking about last night," Klain went on to say.