92% of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden's mandate reported to the government that they are at least partially vaccinated on November 23, one day after the deadline for compliance, according to White House officials. The COVID-19 vaccine mandate imposed by the Joe Biden administration on millions of federal employees appears to be working, with no or least impact on law enforcement, intelligence gathering, or Christmas travel. Officials from the White House stated that the data was only a snapshot and that the numbers would continue to grow in the coming days and weeks, reportedly.

According to AP, Kevin Munoz, White House associate press secretary, said, "We know COVID vaccine requirements work, we hope that our implementation sends the clear message to businesses to move forward with similar measures that will protect their workforce, protect their customers, and protect our communities."

According to vaccination figures released by the White House on November 24, law enforcement agencies lag behind, with the Justice Department scoring 89.8%. The Department of Veterans Affairs had 87.8% of partial vaccinations, compared to 93.4% for the Defense Department and 88.9% for DHS. The Agency for International Development had the greatest percentage of partial immunizations on Tuesday, with 97.8%, followed by the Department of Health and Human Services with 96.4% and the State Department with 96.1%. The Agriculture Department had the lowest percentage of personnel that were partially vaccinated, at 86.1%. However, the regulation has been found to be in compliance by 96.5% of federal employees, which includes medical and religious exemptions that are currently being examined.

US to mandate vaccination for border-crossers

Beginning on Januray 22, US President Joe Biden would require nonresidents crossing US land borders, such as truck drivers, government, and emergency response professionals, to be completely vaccinated, according to the administration. A senior administration official, according to AP, stated that the requirement, which was first announced by the White House in October, aligns the rules for essential travellers with those that went into effect earlier this month for leisure travellers when the US reopened its borders to fully vaccinated individuals. Essential ferry passengers will be expected to be fully vaccinated by the same date, according to the authority.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP