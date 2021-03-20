White House Comments After Joe Biden Tripped On Stairs While Boarding Air Force One

US President Joe Biden stumbled on a staircase while boarding Air Force One for his trip to Georgia. White House deputy press secretary commented amid speculations about the leader's health that Biden is "100 per cent" fine and "preparing for his trip". The 78-year-old caught eyeballs after the president, on Friday, commenced his trip to Georgia where he would meet local leaders amidst a spike in Asian-American bias and also visit the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) later to assess the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Speaking at a press conference organised for the President’s visit, deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reasoned that the "windy" environment of the air force base was the reason behind his fall. "As you know, it’s pretty windy outside," Jean Pierre said adding that she herself "almost fell" coming up the steps. When asked about Biden’s health, she asserted that he was doing "great" and was busy preparing for his trip.

In November, Biden had suffered a fracture in his foot after he slipped while playing with one of his dogs. Last month, his physician had clarified that his foot had healed and that the President had returned to his regular exercise regime. However, his latest fall has raised speculations that he might have hit his foot again. The question was brought up by one of the reporters who questioned if the President had hurt the same foot that recently broke and if he had visited a doctor for the same. However, Jean-Pierre in her response said that Biden was going fine, without spilling further details.

Biden’s Fall

Biden fell three times on a staircase while boarding Air Force One on Friday. He was headed to Atlanta to meet Asian-American community leaders after the incident of mass firing at a parlour earlier this week. Video of the 78-year-old president stumbling upon the staircase has gone viral on social media. The video shows Biden holding on to the side railings as he attempts to climb the staircase amid windy weather. After the triple fall, he was able to recover, gain balance, and later gave the customary salute from the top of the staircase before boarding the flight.

#JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/dV90zaHZnG Joe Biden falls 3 times while he is walking up the stairs to Air Force One. You had a strong President with balls of steel. Now you have got Joe Biden as President of America ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸. What have you done voting for Joe Biden. ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ — ASKdes ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡ºðŸŒŽ (@ASK_des) March 19, 2021