White House Condemns Attack On Indian Consulate In San Francisco: Absolutely Unacceptable

The White House on Monday, March 20 condemned the attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco by a gang of separatist Sikhs, deeming it “absolutely unacceptable.”

The demonstrators on Sunday tore down the temporary security barriers put up by the city police and placed two so-called Khalistan flags within the Consulate grounds while shouting “pro-Khalistan slogans.” Two consulate personnel soon removed these flags.

Soon thereafter, a group of irate protestors invaded the consulate's residence and began bashing the doors and windows with the iron rods.

“We certainly condemn that vandalism, it’s absolutely unacceptable. The State Department’s diplomatic security service is working with local authorities to properly investigate. The State department will work on the infrastructure perspective to repair the damage,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

The State Department also released a statement emphasising that individuals responsible for the act “will face consequences.”

"The US condemns the attack on Sunday against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. Violence against diplomatic facilities within the US is a punishable crime," the statement said.

Khalistan supporters create havoc all around

Supporters of Khalistan have started causing havoc around the globe. Khalistan supporters allegedly stormed the Indian Consulate in San Francisco following vandalism in London. Videos of supporters breaking the doors and barging into the office surfaced on social media.

Social media has been flooded with footage of the San Francisco consulate being vandalised, however, it is yet to be confirmed by Indian officials.

Pakistan’s ISI in FIIDS radar

On Sunday, the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), an advocacy and awareness group, stated that it "strongly suspects" Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), a spy agency, is responsible for the attacks on Indian missions in UK and US.

“We strongly suspect Pakistan’s ISI is behind instigating and funding Sikh radicalisation with false propaganda. We ask Indian Americans including the Sikh majority to rise against the extremism,” read the FIIDS statement.

“We are also appalled by the complete law and order failure in both in London as well as in SFO where a few radicalized separatists attacked India’s diplomatic missions,”it added.