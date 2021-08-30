The White House on Monday has confirmed the latest rocket attack in Afghanistan's Kabul as evacuation operations continue before the August 31 deadline. Issuing a statement, the White House informed that US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chief of Staff Ron Klain have briefed President Joe Biden about the rocket attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

'Operations continue uninterrupted': White House issues statement after rocket attack

The White House statement further read that President Joe Biden was informed about the ongoing evacuation operations which continue uninterrupted. In addition, it further stated that Biden has reconfirmed his order that commanders must step up their efforts to prioritise steps that will ensure the safety of American forces on ground.

White House confirms rocket attack at Kabul airport, says operations continue uninterrupted pic.twitter.com/fNfkayOcqu — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

Rockets fired at Kabul Airport; missile defense system intercepts

Earlier on Monday, several rockets were heard flying over Kabul. Reports initially stated that the targets remained unclear. However, local sources later reported that the rockets were fired from a vehicle at Aspha Square near the airport. The rocket attacks were repelled by Kabul International Airport's defense system.

Afghanistan: As many as five rockets were fired at Kabul airport but were intercepted by a missile defense system, reports Reuters quoting a US official — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

First Footage - Several rockets heard flying over #Kabul. pic.twitter.com/wt6ySy8Be9 — Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 30, 2021

White House: US has capacity to evacuate remaining Americans

Meanwhile, the White House has stated that United States has the capacity to evacuate the approximately 300 U.S. citizens remaining in Afghanistan who want to leave before President Joe Biden's Tuesday deadline.

"This is the most dangerous time in an already extraordinarily dangerous mission these last couple of days," America's top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said not long before confirmation of that airstrike in Kabul, the capital.

The evacuation flow of Americans kept pace even as a new State Department security alert, issued hours before the military action, instructed people to leave the airport area immediately due to a specific, credible threat. Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said that:

"For those U.S. citizens seeking immediately to leave Afghanistan by the looming deadline, we have the capacity to have 300 Americans, which is roughly the number we think are remaining, come to the airport and get on planes in the time that is remaining. We moved out more than that number just yesterday. So from our point of view, there is an opportunity right now for American citizens to come, to be admitted to the airport and to be evacuated safely and effectively,"

