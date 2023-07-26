White House Defends Biden's Biting Dog, Cites 'stressful Environment'

The complex events that transpire routinely at the White House might be the reason behind the biting episodes of US President Joe Biden's dog Commander, according to the US government. On Tuesday, First Lady Jill Biden’s spokeswoman addressed the string of attacks that the German Shepherd has unleashed on at least seven members of the Secret Service during a year.

“The White House complex is a unique and often stressful environment for family pets, and the First Family is working through ways to make this situation better for everyone,” spokeswoman Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement, according to the New York Post.

Karine Jean-Pierre on Commander's biting spree

On the other hand, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to shed more light on it. During a press briefing on Tuesday, she declined to answer whether Commander bit anyone else apart from Secret Service agents. When asked if the canine would be temporarily moved elsewhere like Major, the previous dog, she said: "I don’t have anything — specifics on any changes to — to Commander’s whereabouts."

However, she assured that the First Family is trying to find ways to avoid similar incidents. "They have been partnering with the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff on additional leashing protocols and training, as well as establishing designated areas for Commander to run and exercise," she explained.

The canine attack of November 2022

The President's dog, about 23 months old, has made headlines about his biting spree. While Commander did replace former first dog Major, he continued his predecessor's biting habits. Nonetheless, the reliable breed is often used by the Secret Service to monitor the grounds of the presidential estate.

However, Commander's most documented attack took place on November 3, 2022. At the time, the first dog bit a uniformed officer of the Secret Service near a stairway, forcing them to seek medical treatment. “What a joke … if it wasn’t their dog he would already have been put down — freaking clown needs a muzzle," a fellow worker told the victim days after the attack, according to the New York Post.