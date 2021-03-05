White House Defends Joe Biden's 'Neanderthal Thinking' Remark Over Ending Mask Mandate

The White House on Thursday has defended US President Joe Biden’s criticism of Republican governors of Texas and Mississippi as a “reflection of his frustration” after the President called their decision to end the mandates on facemasks “Neanderthal thinking.” The White House press secretary Jen Psaki, during the regular press briefing, laid emphasis that Biden was comparing the governors’ actions to “the behaviour of a Neanderthal, just to b every clear, the behaviour”. She further said that Biden’s comments were reflecting how frustrated he was about Americans not following the public health guidance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

White House press secretary, “I think the President — what we — what everybody saw yesterday was a reflection of his frustration and exasperation, which I think many American people have, that for almost a year now, people across the country have sacrificed and, many times, they haven’t had the information they need from the federal government.”

“I don’t think his view on mask wearing is a secret. They’re certainly familiar with it. He’s talked about it many, many times. And I’m certain when he speaks with them next, he will convey that directly,” she added further.

‘The last thing we need’

On Wednesday, Biden had said that the country was on the “cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease” with the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and then added, “The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime, everything’s fine.”Following US President’s sharp criticism of governors such as those of Texas and Mississipi for lifting COVD-19 restrictions against the requests by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as other public health officials.

"I think it's a big mistake. Look, I hope everybody's realized by now, these masks make a difference. We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease because of the way in which we're able to get vaccines in people's arms," Biden said.

However, Texas governor Greg Abbott hit back at Biden on Wednesday and told CNBC that US President’s remark was “not the type of word that a president should be using.” Reportedly, Abbott has been often criticised for his anti-immigrant rhetoric, then accused Biden of “releasing illegal immigrants into our communities who had Covid,” calling it a “Neanderthal-type approach to dealing with the Covid situation”.

