White House, GOP Exaggerate 'Million MAGA March' Crowd Size, Internet Says 'unrealistic'

Internet was quick to call out at White House Secretary McEnany for her vile exaggeration, and several critics dispelled the “millions of people” claims.

White House

On November 14, the Trump Administration exaggerated the crowd figures that gathered in Washington, DC to support America’s commander in chief’s election fraud allegations. Speaking at a presser, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed that "more than one million” pro-MAGA supporters took to streets to march for US President Donald Trump, as he continues his legal gambit against the Dems for “stealing the elections.” The White House Press secretary, including US Trump, and GOP hailed the ‘Million Maga March’ as they tweeted photos of the demonstrations, saying, “million” have come out, whereas the crowd seemingly was about tens of thousands of people. 

Internet was quick to point out at McEnany’s vile exaggeration, and several critics dispelled the “millions of people” claims as they reminded the Trump administration that those figures were unrealistic. Many on the internet said that the White House Press secretary’s exaggerated claims brought to mind Trump’s first press secretary Sean Spicer, who stood addressing the reporters at James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House giving out misleading figures. Spicer claimed that Trump’s inauguration audience present in 2017 “was the largest audience to ever witness the inauguration across the globe.” Similarly, Twitter reminded McEnany that those weren’t the official estimates. 

Trump's drive-past

As US President Trump continues to challenge the electoral process, hunkering down inside the White House, he briefly drove past in a motorcade waving at the Stop the Steal rally. On his way to his private golf club in Sterling, Virginia, the US President made a stoppage to greet the crowd of supporters as he was received with applause, hoots, and cheers by the unyielding MAGA crowd that brandished “Best prez ever” and “Stop the steal” placards. Meanwhile, according to sources of New York times, when asked about “million” crowd gathering, a police officer lashed out saying that it was not like the “Fourth of July or anything.” Officers were stationed near Freedom Plaza at 13th and G Streets, as later, tumultuous and tension-filled skirmishes broke out amongst the crowd shortly after trump left. 

