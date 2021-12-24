White House 'grateful' To Donald Trump For Getting COVID Booster Shots & Promoting Jabs

The White House is “grateful” that former United States President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, said press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday. Psaki’s remarks came Trump recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot against COVID-19 and even hailed Coronavirus vaccines as “one of the greatest achievements of mankind”. Welcoming former US President’s remarks, White House press secretary said “We’re grateful that he made clear” that COVID-19 vaccines are safe.

Psaki said during a news briefing on Thursday, “We are grateful that the former president got the booster. We’re also grateful that he made clear in a recent interview that they’re effective and they’re safe. And that’s an important message for anyone to hear.”

“This is not a partisan issue. This is about saving lives, communicating accurate information, pusing — pushing back against inaccurate information. And in that — this particular case, the former president did that,” she added.

Earlier, in an interview with conservative commentator Candace Owens, Trump said, “The ones that get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don't take the vaccine…If you take the vaccine, you're protected." It is to note that only 62% of US citizens are fully vaccinated against Coronavirus and is the lowest rate among the developed nations.

While Republicans have pushed back against Democratic US President Joe Biden’s vaccination campaign, Trump said in the interview on Sunday that he received a booster shot of the Coronavirus vaccine. Former US President’s remarks triggered jeers and hectoring from the live audience. The change of Trump’s stance on boosters represents a significant shift after in September, he said that he likely would not get one.

Biden denied calling US response to Omicron 'failure'

Meanwhile, amid the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of momentum in the legislative process of his sweeping economic agenda, Biden’s approval rating has suffered a downfall. In the same interview, Biden denied calling the US response to the Omicron variant surge as a “failure”. However, he said that he regretted not ordering millions of free rapid tests of Coronavirus for US citizens ‘two months ago”.

“Nothing’s been good enough,” he conceded. “But look, look where we are. When last Christmas, we were in a situation where we had significantly fewer vaccinated — people vaccinated, emergency rooms were filled. You had serious backups in hospitals that were causing great difficulties.” Biden on Tuesday announced plans of ordering 500 million at-home tests and giving them out for free next month. He said that his administration should have been better prepared to tackle highly transmissible variants.

(IMAGE: AP)